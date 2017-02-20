Fincantieri, Ferretti Group join forces

Fincantieri and Ferretti Group today announced they have signed a wide-ranging co-operation agreement , with the aim of developing industrial and commercial synergies between the world's two leading Italian companies in their respective sectors.



The announcement was made during the show IDEX-NAVDEX of Abu Dhabi , one of the most important international exhibitions dedicated to the defense and security sector. The MoU refers to both the defense and security sector and to the yacht building.



In both sectors the skills and expertise of the two great Italian groups are complementary and synergistic and understanding of collaboration opens up many possible scenarios.



The agreement announced today was signed a few days ago by the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono and CEO of Ferretti Group Alberto Galassi.



Fincantieri, the first group marine mechanics in the world in the production of ships with high added value, and Ferretti Group, one of the most recognized companies in the world of yachting, they shared - even after the creation of Ferretti Security and Defence (FSD), the division dedicated to the defense industry and the Ferretti Group Security - an increasingly interconnected and demanding vision of the market, in front of which the cooperation between the two groups can reinforce the successes.



Through this sharing, the leaders of the two companies, count to soon realize on specific issues and business opportunities the announced partnership, whose scope will range from civilian areas to the military, both domestic and international.



" We are very pleased to be working with the Ferretti Group also because Fincantieri, which is carrying out a great effort of internationalization, not forget their Italian roots and is very interested in creating a system with all the national companies that believe they can receive a contribution for their growth and their international development. We remain convinced that this agreement, with subsequent implementations, will have important repercussions on the national economy, demonstrating once again that the country system should be in the future engine of growth in Italy, " said Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri .



"Ferretti Group is a rapidly changing and growing: the collaboration agreement with a global leader such as Fincantieri represents a recognition and confirmation of our strategy both in the large yacht industry pleasure and in the defense and security where Ferretti Group is entered through its new FSD division. We are convinced that you will be able to develop important synergies that will bring benefits to both our groups that together make system in the primary interest of our customers, attentive to product innovation, reliability of supply and to a more efficient level of service. Three factors have become priority in our strategies and we fully associate the vision of the leadership of Fincantieri.



We are pleased that this announcement has been given in the context of Idex-Navdex, in a friendly country of our Groups and in a highly strategic area and the presence of a large audience of selective international operators, highly skilled, " said the ' Lawyer Alberto Galassi, CEO of Ferretti Group .

