Norwegian Orders Four Ships from Fincantieri

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. said it has reached an agreement with Fincantieri S.p.A. to construct the next generation of ships for its Norwegian Cruise Line brand, ordering four 140,000 gross ton ships for delivery in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, with an option for two additional ships to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.

The four ships, priced at approximately €800 million per unit, will each accommodate approximately 3,300 guests. The new vessels will build upon the brand's most recent Breakaway -Plus Class ships built at Meyer Werft. A priority of the prototype design is energy efficiency , with the aim of optimizing fuel consumption and reducing the impact on the environment.

Norwegian said it has obtained export credit financing to fund 80 percent of the contract price of each ship delivered through 2025, subject to certain conditions.

Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), said, "This order continues to highlight our disciplined newbuild program, extends our growth trajectory well into the future, enhances our already attractive earnings profile and drives expected long-term returns for our shareholders."

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri S.p.A., said, “We are very proud of the innovative design of these ships and recognize the various stakeholders of the export chain who have contributed decisively to achieving this goal. The significant value of the order will provide substantial economic benefits by extending the employment horizon of our shipyards, and we are honored to support the growth of our country's economy.”