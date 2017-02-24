Vigor to Build 2 More San Francisco Ferries

Vigor said it was awarded the contract to build two additional ferries for WETA (the Water Emergency Transportation Authority) in San Francisco, Calif.

The shipbuilder started constructing the first two WETA ferries in this class in spring 2015, said Tim Kolb, General Manager of Vigor Ballard.

Under the latest contract, the two new hulls will be constructed at Vigor Ballard (formerly Kvichak) and the superstructure at Vigor’s Harbor Island shipyard.

Designed by Incat Crowther, the 135’ x 38’ all-aluminum catamarans will feature MTU 12V4000 M64 EPA Tier III engines rated 1875 BHP at 1,800 RPM coupled with ZF7600 reduction gears as the propulsion system. An exhaust after treatment system will also be included.

“It’s an efficient design and very environmentally friendly,” Kolb said.

The ferries will each have capacity for 400 passengers, plus bicycle storage.

“The four Vigor vessels will play critical roles in maintaining service reliability in WETA’s planned expansion of ferry service on the San Francisco Bay,” said Nina Rannells, WETA Executive Director.”

Length (overall): 135’

Beam: 38’

Draft (max): 6.75’

Passenger capacity: 400

Speed: 27 knots

Engines: MTU 12V4000 M64 diesel