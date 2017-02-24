Marine Link
Friday, February 24, 2017

Fugro’s Heine Joins IMCA Board

February 24, 2017

 The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has confirmed the appointment of Mark Heine to its governing board. Heine is a senior executive with Fugro.

 
Heine is a member of the Management Board of Fugro and is the Director of the Marine Division. He has been with Fugro since 2000, and has served, amongst others roles as Director of Marine, Survey & Geotech, and Regional Manager Europe-Africa for the Survey Division. He holds an MSc in Geodetic Engineering from Delft University of Technology.
