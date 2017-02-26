Two rescued from Galveston Jetty

A Coast Guard aircrew plucked 2 men from the south Galveston Jetty Saturday morning, after their sailboat lost steering and ran into the rocks.



At 9:06 a.m., the crew of the 27-foot sailboat called Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders for help. While they were on the phone, the sailboat’s anchor line parted and they were headed for the rocks with 15 to 20-knot winds. The watchstanders sent a Station Galveston boat crew to assist them, but they were up against the rocks before the station arrived. They were able to get on the jetty.



The watchstanders launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to rescue the men, as the rescue boat was unable to safely recover them and they were concerned about them being able to make it back with waves crashing on the jetty. The aircrew arrived at 10:56 a.m. and recovered the men, then transported them to Galveston Scholes Airport. No injuries were reported.



Tow Boat US was going to attempt to recover the sailboat, but it has sunk and is breaking apart against the jetty. Vessel traffic in the Houston Ship Channel is not affected. The Coast Guard incident management division will manage any potential pollution concerns.