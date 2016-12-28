Marine Link
Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Great Ships of 2016: Greenland

December 28, 2016

(Photo: Ferus Smit)

(Photo: Ferus Smit)

Since it started publishing in 1939, Maritime Reporter & Engineering News has recognized excellence in ship construction. This year 18 ships in total were honored, including many “world firsts.”

 
Greenland - LNG powered cement carrier
 
Dutch shipbuilder Ferus Smit delivered what it is calling the world’s first LNG-powered cement tanker, MV Greenland. The delivery was preceded by an extensive program of trials and tests in which the proper working and safety of all systems was verified. On December 23, MV Greenland left the harbor of Delfzijl on its first commercial voyage to Rostock where it was scheduled to receive its first cement load. M.V. Greenland is a dedicated cement carrier build for the joint venture JT Cement, in which Erik Thun AB cooperates with KG Jebsen Cement from Norway.
 
According to the shipbuilder, the vessel is the first ever dry cargo vessel with an LNG fueled propulsion system and LNG tanks integrated inside the hull. The design incorporates a pressurized LNG tank positioned in the foreship. The cement cargo system consists of a fully automated cement loading and unloading system, based on fluidization of cement by means of compressed air. The cement can be loaded and unloaded fully enclosed through pipes, thus dust-free.
 
 
(As published in the December 2016 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News)
Email


Related News

Peru Workers Plan Strike That Could Disrupt LNG Exports

Natural gas workers in Peru plan to hold an indefinite strike starting Dec. 29 that would disrupt production of the widely-used fuel as well as Royal Dutch Shell Plc's liquefied natural gas exports…

Statoil Wins Offshore Wind Lease in New York

Just days after Deepwater Wind said its Block Island Wind Farm has begun delivering electricity into the New England region’s grid, Statoil reports that it has been…

European Built Dual Fuel Tug Launched

Photo GONDAN

The third dual fueled tug ever built in Europe – the last of a series of three currently under construction at Gondan for…

Innovative Boats: Marine News' Best of 2016

Image: Vard Marine

Marine News looks back at the past 12 months and showcases the best of North America’s workboat design shop and shipyard output.

DMCA, DNV Join forces to promote Maritime Innovation

Workshop in Progress Photo Dubai Maritime City Authority'

In cooperation with Det Norske Veritas, one of the world's largest classification society of vessels, Dubai Maritime City…

China’s New Polar Research Vessel under Construction

Image: Aker Arctic

Construction on China’s new state-of-the-art polar research ship is underway at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China, with…

Popular News

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

A report from the Washington Post described how high Arctic temperatures had risen by about 36 degrees Fahrenheit last month

Alfa Laval's 100th U-design Scrubber for Grimaldi

Alfa Laval's 100th U-design Scrubber for Grimaldi

The Grimaldi Group has placed orders for seven hybrid Alfa Laval PureSOx systems with U-design scrubbers. The orders are an important milestone

Jobs

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News