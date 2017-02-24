Marine Link
VT Halter Marine Names Socha Senior VP

February 24, 2017

Robert A. Socha (Photo: VT Halter Marine)

U.S. shipbuilder VT Halter Marine, Inc., a subsidiary of Vision Technologies Systems, Inc. (VT Systems), has appointed Robert A. Socha as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Estimating, effective January 30, 2017.

 
In his role, Socha is responsible for overall management and leadership of the company’s business development and estimating departments. He will work closely with other corporate functions, including departments of engineering, production control, production and purchasing departments to offer solutions from design services through build strategy and construction program.
 
Socha brings to the position more than 30 years of experience as a senior level executive in domestic and international sales, marketing, business development, public relations as well as deep industry knowledge of the offshore and inland shipbuilding, engineering/construction industries. He has worked as Vice President at Mid-Gulf Shipping Company, Baker Marine Solutions and as Executive Vice President at Bollinger Shipyards in Louisiana. Robert also has previous experience as Assistant Division Manager at Tidewater Inc. (TDW), North America and International Divisions. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Sam Houston State University.
 
