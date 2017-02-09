Ship Breaking Hazardous Waste Disposed off Safely at Alang Yard

All the hazardous waste generated in ship recycling at Alang are being disposed off in safe and environmentally sound manner in Gujarat Pollution Control Board authorized Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF) site operated by Gujarat Maritime Board.

Landfills are constructed as per the Guidelines of Central Pollution Control Board and provided with liner system in bottom which prevents leachate to percolate to the sub-soil.

Monitoring of environmental parameters is done by Gujarat Pollution Control Board regularly. Regular health checkup for the workers is also conducted by GMB.

Environmental Impact Assessment is carried out whenever creation of new yards or expansion and upgradation of existing yards is taken up.

Workers are covered under the Employee State Insurance Corporation Scheme. Primary medical treatment to workers is provided in a hospital run by the Indian Red Cross Society where one doctor is permanently available in this hospital.

For Secondary Medical Care, a 33 bedded private hospital is functioning at Alang, where two doctors are permanently available. For any eventuality, specialist doctors are also called. Arrangements for tertiary treatment have been made at HCG Hospital and Bajarang Bapa Hospital at Bhavnagar.

Dedicated 108 ambulance service is provided by Gujarat Maritime Board. Ship Recycling Industries Association (SRIA) has engaged two Factory Medical Officers, for conducting medical examination of workers as per Factory Act, 1948.