Indian naval ship INS Darshak to Take up Hydrographic Survey for Sri Lanka

March 5, 2017

Photo: Indian Navy

 INS Darshak, a Hydrographic Survey ship of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), India departed on a two-month long deployment for undertaking two Joint Hydrographic surveys along  with the Sri Lankan Navy on 03 March 2017. 

 
The pioneer surveys will be conducted with Sri Lankan Naval personnel embarked on board INS Darshak. During the course of survey training of Sri Lankan personnel will also be undertaken on advanced hydrographic practices. The ship will visit Colombo and Galle harbours and undertake several joint exercises with Sri Lankan Navy.
 
INS Darshak is a specialized survey ship of the Indian Navy, fitted with the latest state-of-the-art specialized survey equipment like multi beam system, side scan sonar and a fully automated digital surveying and processing system. 
 
In addition, the ship is also carrying an integral Chetak helicopter which would be extensively deployed during the course of survey.
 
INS Darshak is the first of the Darshak class of ships and has a complement of 20 Officers and 200 Sailors and is presently commanded by Captain Peush Pawsey. The ship has the unique distinction of having undertaken various foreign cooperation surveys in last few years in Mauritius, Seychelles, Myanmar, Mozambique and Tanzania.
 
