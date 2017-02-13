CMA CGM Improves NC Levant Service

CMA CGM has announced the new upgraded service offer NC LEVANT, which directly links the Eastern Mediterranean Sea (Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon) and Northern Europe (Belgium, England, Germany), via Malta, Spain and Italy.

The NC Levant service will now provide extended port coverage with a new export call in Tanger Med towards the Levant Sea, and a new import call in Algeciras towards Northern Europe. Transit times offered will be among the best on the market.

The upgraded service will also cover the significant ports in the region, through our extensive feeder available in Malta, Beirut, Port Said and Algeciras.

This global service will also offer transshipment opportunities towards worldwide markets, thanks to connections with other Group’s services in Malta, Tanger Med and Algeciras.

From February 23, the following rotation will be operated in partnership with SEAGO and Hamburg Süd with 1x6,500 TEU-capacity vessel and 4-5,900 TEU-capacity vessels: Felixstowe –Antwerp – Hamburg – Tangier Med - Marsaxlokk – Alexandria – Beirut – Iskenderun – Mersin – Port Said E – Salerno – Algeciras – Felixstowe.