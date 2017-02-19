Volvo Penta Wins Innovation Award for Inboard Joystick

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and Boating Writers International (BWI) today presented Volvo Penta with a 2017 Innovation Award for the Volvo Penta Joystick for Inboard. It is the first and only joystick for twin inboard shaft installations that includes both docking and driving modes and integrates all five steering components: thruster, rudders, gear shift, slip and throttle.



“The Joystick for Inboard propulsion delivers substantial benefits to boat builders, dealers and customers, allowing us to offer a complete helm-to-prop solution for inboard applications that makes docking and driving a shaft boat effortless and intuitive,” said Ron Huibers, president of Volvo Penta of the Americas. “It’s the latest innovation to emerge from our Easy Boating vision to make it easier and more enjoyable for families to enjoy the boating experience.”



The joystick’s patented technology automatically calculates the balance between rudder angles and thrust from the main engines and bow thruster to match each specific boat’s characteristics. The electrical rudder actuator provides steer-by-wire without hydraulics.



In the docking mode, the new Volvo Penta Joystick for Inboard provides smooth and precise maneuvering with a combination of engines, bow thruster and rudders. No stern thruster is needed in most applications. In the driving mode, the joystick provides fully integrated autopilot steering and easy boat handling in all sea conditions.



The Joystick for Inboard system is compatible with all electronically controlled Volvo Penta diesel engines from 110 hp to 900 hp in twin applications, and integrates seamlessly with the Volvo Penta Glass Cockpit.



Judge Alan Wendt said, “This innovation from Volvo Penta is the first all-electric joystick steering system.” Honoring manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products for the boating industry to market, the Innovation awards were presented by the NMMA and BWI at the Miami International Boat Show.