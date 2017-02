SpeedCast Offers Full Fleet Xpress Integration

This allows third party application providers to develop and publish innovative, content-rich applications over Fleet Xpress, such as the real-time analysis of data, including engine monitoring, weather information and fuel consumption rates. These applications can deliver real benefits in operational efficiency, safety and compliance, IT security and crew welfare.The integration of the software element of the Fleet Xpress Network Service Device will also allow SpeedCast to build value added solutions and applications over SIGMA Gateway. SIGMA Gateway is a powerful, industrial-grade network management device designed for ships and remote sites, providing automated and efficient management of multiple WAN links and offering a scalable platform designed to evolve and enable business applications on-board.“This integration demonstrates SpeedCast’s strength and speed at integrating new technologies, and reaffirms its status as one of the leading players in the maritime industry,” said Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime. “Fully integrating the software element of the Network Service Device into SIGMA Gate way will remove hardware from the below deck rack and will allow SpeedCast to develop their own value added solutions for the maritime community within the infrastructure of Fleet Xpress. With the SoftNSD now commercially available we are entering a new era of the connected ship and Inmarsat, together with its partners, are powering a new world of value added applications to drive efficiencies, support crew welfare and enhance safety and compliance.”