SpeedCast Offers Full Fleet Xpress Integration

Related News

Asbestos on Board

What happens when a solution to one or many obstacles ends up becoming an even larger problem? For seamen, one such problem is asbestos.

FCI Debuts Compact, High Output Watermaker

Space is a precious commodity on any vessel, even a large one. Making its debut at the Miami International Boat Show, FCI…

Vessel Losses: Is Shipping Resuscitating Its Record?

Safety at sea has improved significantly in the past twenty years, with losses of large merchant vessels becoming a relatively rare event…

Greenpeace ship My Esperanza in West Africa

The Greenpeace ship My Esperanza has docked at the port of Praia in Cape Verde. For eleven weeks the Esperanza will sail…

Multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant launched

AVIC shipyard in Weihai, China launched Jan De Nul Group’s new multipurpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant. The sister vessel…

Repairing Fiji’s Maritime Navigation Equipment Post-Winston

When Tropical Cyclone Winston struck Fiji in February 2016, the deadly category 5 storm raked across the country with peak winds of 185 mph…

DMCA Readies for International Boat Show

As part of its role as the government entity supporting Dubai International Boat Show 2017, the Dubai Maritime City Authority…

Hanssons Increase Holding in NAT

A company owned by the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson, and his son, Alexander, has purchased 75,000 NAT shares last week…