MOL to Invest in Seajacks International

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is investing in self-elevating platform vessel operator Seajacks International Limited (Seajacks) to move into offshore business following FPSO, FSRU, Shuttle Tanker, and Subsea Support Vessel.

(MARUF) . MOL has announced a plan to acquire a 5% share in Seajacks, which owns and operates five Self-Elevating Platform vessels, from Marubeni Corporation

This is a new offshore business for MOL, following FPSO, FSRU, shuttle tanker, and subsea support vessel.

It is also the first step to move into the renewable energy business field through involvement in installation of offshore wind power generation systems, which is expanding in Europe and other areas around the world.

The Self-Elevating Platform is equipped with legs that rest on the seabed and move up and down. The vessel installs offshore wind power generation systems by moving the platform up to the sea surface with a crane.