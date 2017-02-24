Marine Link
Saturday, February 25, 2017

MOL to Invest in Seajacks International

February 24, 2017

One of the world's largest Self-Elevating Platform vessels, the Seajacks Scylla, owned and operated by Seajacks. Photo: Seajacks Ltd

 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is investing in self-elevating platform vessel operator Seajacks International Limited (Seajacks) to move into offshore business following FPSO, FSRU, Shuttle Tanker, and Subsea Support Vessel.

 
MOL has announced a plan to acquire a 5% share in Seajacks, which owns and operates five Self-Elevating Platform vessels, from Marubeni Corporation (MARUF).
 
This is a new offshore business for MOL, following FPSO, FSRU, shuttle tanker, and subsea support vessel. 
 
It is also the first step to move into the renewable energy business field through involvement in installation of offshore wind power generation systems, which is expanding in Europe and other areas around the world.
 
MOL continually contributes to environmental protection in areas and ports worldwide, and takes a proactive stance in promoting thoroughly safe operation and ocean and global environmental protection in compliance with our corporate principles.
 
The  Self-Elevating Platform  is equipped with legs that rest on the seabed and move up and down. The vessel installs offshore wind power generation systems by moving the platform up to the sea surface with a crane. 
 
By raising and maintaining a level higher than the waves, the generators can operate even in rough seas. It can be used not only to install offshore wind power generation systems, but also to help maintain offshore oil and gas rigs.
 
