Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Dryships to Sell $200 mln of Stock to Kalani Investments

Image: DryShips Inc.

 DryShips Inc., an international owner of drybulk carriers and offshore support vessels, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Kalani Investments Limited, an entity organized in the British Virgin Islands and that is not affiliated with the Company. 

 
Under the agreement the Company may sell up to $200.0 million of its common stock to Kalani over a period of 24 months, subject to certain limitations. Proceeds from any sales of common stock will be used for general corporate purposes.
 
Kalani has no right to require any sales and is obligated to purchase the common stock as directed by the Company, subject to certain limitations set forth in the agreement. 
 
In consideration for entering into the agreement, the Company has agreed to issue up to $1.5 million of its common stock to Kalani as a commitment fee. No warrants, derivatives, or other share classes are associated with this agreement.
 
Mr. George Economou, Chairman and CEO commented: "We are very excited to now have the ability to raise up to $200 million of equity having full control of the timing. Together with available liquidity in excess of $120 million we are now in a position to commence the process of re-building the Company's fleet and earnings capacity and pursuing investments in various shipping segments as they arise. We are already evaluating a number of opportunities that we hope will materialize in the very near future."
 
DryShips is an owner of drybulk carriers and offshore support vessels that operate worldwide. The Company owns a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk carriers with a combined deadweight tonnage of approximately 1.0 million tons, and 6 offshore supply vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels.
 
