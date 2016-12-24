Iran, Kazakhstan Deal for Shipping JV

The chief executive officers of Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRISL) and Kazakhstan’s KTZ Express – a subsidiary of the country’s national railways company- signed an agreement for establishing a joint company.

The deal could lead to the creation of a new transport corridor connecting Iran’s southern ports to the upper parts of Central Asia - and even possibly Russia and China

On the sideline of Iran's president visit to Kazakhstan, an agreement for establishing a joint company between Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRISL) and Kazakhstan’s KTZ Express – a subsidiary of the country’s national railways company- was signed by Dr. Mohammad Saeedi, the director and head of the board at IRISL and Dias Iskakov, MANA correspondent reported.

The agreement seeks to encourage measures contributing to facilitating maritime transportation in the Caspian Sea Region, joint cooperation in terminal management, integrated transportation between Iran’s southern ports and CIS countries, building port terminal and investment in the ship repair sector between Iran and Kazakhstan.

On the sideline of the Signing Ceremony, Dr. Mohammd Saeedi and Dias Iskakov also discussed and exchanged idea over the relevant issues, according to this report.