Eastern Launches Towboat for IWL River

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. has launched Impala Cantagallo, the final vessel in a series of four triple screw inland river towboats for IWL River, Inc.

Launched on December 14, 2016 Impala Cantagallo is part of a series of 134-foot inland river service towboats designed by CT Marine and currently under construction at Eastern’s Allanton facility, with deliveries starting in late 2016 and going through 2017.

Once in service, IWL River’s new towboats will work the inland waterways of Latin America for Impala Terminals.