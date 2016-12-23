Marine Link
Saturday, December 24, 2016

Future Care Launches New Website

December 23, 2016

 Future Care, Inc., a provider of global maritime medical management and cost containment services to the maritime community, has launched its new website www.futurecareinc.com.

 
The revised website showcases Future Care’s Caring for the Crew program, a premier suite of services for ship owners, crewmembers and P&I Clubs. Available around the globe, at any time of day or night, at sea or in port, Future Care’s Caring for the Crew program provides an immediate and hands-on response to the seafarer’s medical needs, be it emergency or routine. 
 
With 30 years’ plus experience in providing managed care to the maritime industry, Future Care is uniquely qualified to respond to ship owners’ needs for maritime medical access to telemedicine assistance services at sea; maritime medical management at sea and portside globally and expert audit review and negotiation of medical charges, among other services.  
 
Future Care clients span the range of shipping companies, from tug and salvage operators to large liner, bulk and tanker operators; U.S. Navy vessels to the cruise and yachting industry, U.S. flag and international. 
