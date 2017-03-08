Marine Link
Wednesday, March 8, 2017

HMM, Korea Shipping Company Pact for Sale and Leaseback for Ten Boxships

March 8, 2017

Photo: Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd

Photo: Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd

 Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state-backed Korea Shipping Company (KSC) for vessel sales worth up to Won850bn ($739.4m) book value, which will strengthen HMM's financial position.

 
Under the deal, HMM will sell 10 of its container ships to KSC for around Won150bn market value of the vessels, and KSC will finance the outstanding amount by purchasing shares and bonds from HMM.
 
The ship financing company will buy around Won100bn worth of shares and Won600bn in convertible bonds from HMM. 
 
HMM will consider leasing back the 10 vessels in the days ahead. (Sales and Lease Back).
 
HMM official said ""The contract will improve the financial structure and liquidity by reducing the debt ratio as well as streamlining the container ship cost structure" and "we also expect to boost competitiveness through Global Shipping Fund and New shipbuiding financing program."
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News