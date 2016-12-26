Marine Link
K Line Sues APL Logistics

December 26, 2016

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K’’ Line) has today filed a civil lawsuit in Tokyo District Court against APL Logistics Ltd. (“APLL”), a Singapore entity which is engaged in international transportation business, seeking compensation for damages arising from APLL employees’ acts of disseminating false information relating to “K” Line.

Some of APLL employees have disseminated false information to “K” Line’s clients, which had spread globally, by sending e-mails in which they strongly recommend terminating bookings on “K” Line and shifting to other carriers, because of a potential bankruptcy.  Thus, the reputation of “K” Line has been substantially damaged, and “K” Line has suffered considerable damage due to cancellations or suspensions of bookings by clients.  “K” Line has decided to file a lawsuit, in order to restore its social confidence and clarify the social responsibility of a company such as APLL.

Based on its experience and achievements accumulated over many years since the commencement of service, “K” Line will continue to respond to customer demand and provide reliable and high-quality services.
 

