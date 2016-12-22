Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

It said the two vessels, Maersk Searcher and Maersk Shipper, were unmanned at the time of the incident and no one was hurt.

Related News

Vessel Spotlight: RV Meen Shandhani

IMC’s latest fisheries research and survey vessel design was built in Malaysia for the Bangladesh Department of Fisheries.

New Project Uses Drones to Monitor Ship Emissions

Global maritime technology innovator Martek Marine said it has been included on a framework contract by the European Maritime…

Egypt Gets its First German Submarine

The Egyptian Navy has officially received its first Type-209/1400 submarine at the German city of Kiel to support the naval troops…

New: BOGE S-4 Screw Compressor

The S-4 screw compressor from Boge Kompressoren has been redesigned, changes designed to make the compressed air system efficient…

Swire Seabed Buys Fourth Subsea Vessel

Subsea operations specialist, Swire Seabed AS has taken delivery of its fourth subsea vessel, Seabed Constructor. Swire Seabed…

CMA CGM to Upgrade PEX3 Service

CMA CGM, a leading worldwide shipping group, is pleased to announce that a new call in New Orleans will be added on its PEX3 service…