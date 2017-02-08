USS New Hampshire Goes for Maintenance

The Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine USS New Hampshire has arrived at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) for maintenance work, AP reported.

It is the fifth Virginia-class submarine and the third U.S. Navy ship to be named in honor of the state of New Hampshire.

USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) will complete scheduled maintenance work and several system upgrades while in the Shipyard.

New Hampshire is the first Virginia -class major maintenance availability for the shipyard since completing the inaugural availability on USS Virginia (SSN 774) in 2012.

It is designed to excel in anti-submarine, anti-ship and strike warfare; special operations; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. The submarine has a crew of 15 officers and 117 enlisted personnel.

The New Hampshire was commissioned Oct. 25, 2008 at the shipyard. Its home port is in Groton, Connecticut.