A New Tug Class for Med Marine

Construction will soon commence on the first of a newly designed variant of the RAmparts series of tugs from Robert Allan Ltd., the RAmparts 2300-MM, developed exclusively for Med Marine to be built at its shipyard in Turkey.

The new tug will be the first of six vessels expected to be completed within the next 2-3 years, with the leading vessel expected for delivery in late 2017.

The signing ceremony for the new contract took place on February 9 at the Med Marine Head Office in Istanbul, Turkey. This venture reflects a longstanding cooperation between Med Marine and Robert Allan Ltd. providing tugboats to the world market.

The new RAmparts 2300-MM is a customized version of the RAmparts series, more than 150 of which are in service worldwide. This is a versatile/multipurpose compact ASD tug design with features for ship-handling, coastal towing and other general purpose towing duties. There are multiple configurations available of the RAmparts series available, ranging from 22 to 33 meters in length.

The tug will be built to the following RINA Class Notation: C+TUG, AUT-UMS, Firefighting Ship E with Waterspray, Unrestricted Navigation. MLC Design, Green Star 3





Particulars of the RAmparts 2300-MM

Length Overall: 23 m

Beam, Molded: 10.9 m

Depth, Molded: 4.4 m

Draft, Maximum: 3.15 m

Fuel: 62 m3

Potable Water: 11 m3

This design is engineerined to achieve a maximum bollard pull of up to 60 metric tons, though the first six vessels are predicted to achieve a bollard pull of 50 metric tons.