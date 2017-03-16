Marine News Boat of the Month: March 2017

Red & White Taps AAM for Hybrid Electric U.S.-Built Passenger Vessel

All American Marine (AAM) in February announced a deal for the construction of a new hybrid electric, 600 passenger aluminum monohull vessel to be delivered to the Red and White Fleet of San Francisco, Calif. AAM’s latest contract follows an earlier announcement made by the company regarding a construction agreement for a 500 passenger aluminum monohull tour boat for Argosy Cruises of Seattle, Wash. Both operators were originally pursuing construction contracts for steel monohulls, but AAM was successfully able to demonstrate considerable savings in construction and maintenance costs with an aluminum design, while ensuring delivery of a robust and solid hull structure. At the same time, AAM is celebrating its 30th anniversary and is in the process of moving into a brand new purpose-built ship building facility at nearby Squalicum Harbor. Argosy will take delivery of their vessel in the late fall and the Red and White Fleet will receive their new craft in the late spring of 2018.

The new vessel for Red and Fleet, to be christened, Enhydra, will be the first aluminum hulled, Lithium-Ion battery-electric hybrid vessel built from the keel up under US Coast Guard subchapter-K passenger vessel regulations and the latest guidelines for structural fire protection. The vessel is specifically designed for harbor tours of San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge.

All American Marine partnered with BAE Systems to design and integrate the complete battery electric hybrid system. BAE Systems will supply their HybriDrive Propulsion System that includes a generator, control system, and AC electric traction motor. The generator will mount to a variable speed Cummins QSL9 410 mhp at 2,100 rpm diesel engine. The motor generator offers diesel-electric operation of the AC traction motor which is coupled directly to the propulsion shaft. With this configuration, torque is immediately available for the propeller and the speed can be precisely controlled without the need for a reduction gear.

The hybrid system will also utilize battery power from two 80 kWh Lithium-ion battery packs. The BAE HybridDrive system can automatically utilize full electric battery operation at slower speeds and when maneuvering in and out of the harbor. At higher speeds, the generator will automatically engage and augment the additional power demands of the traction motor. The battery system is sufficient to meet the entire demand of the vessel’s hotel load while at the same time providing silent and emission-free operation of the propulsion system during an evening sunset cruise. Founded in 1892, the historic Red and White Fleet is committed to environmental sustainability and community education as one of the oldest businesses operating in the San Francisco Bay area.

Type: Tour Boat

Designer: Teknicraft

Cruising Speed: 13 KT

Construction: Aluminum

Launch: Spring 2018

Potable H2O: 1,000 gal.

Grid Cooler: Fernstrum

ER Ventilation: Delta T

LOA: 128’

Draft: ~6'

Breadth: 30’

PAX: 600

Crew: 6

Decks: 3

Hull: Monohull

Paint: AwlGrip

Propulsion: BAE Systems HybridDrive

Gen: Cummins QSL9 Tier III

Batteries: Corvus Lithium-Ion

Openings: Diamond SeaGlaze

Fuel Capacity: 2,200 gallons

Propellers: Veem Star 4-blade

USCG Type: Subchapter-K

Thruster: Wesmar V12-18

Steering: Jastram

Nav. Electronics: Furuno

Fuel: Diesel & Battery

Hatches: Freeman Marine

Interior Seats: Beurteaux

Exterior Seats: UES

Steering System: Jastram

Head Type: Headhunter