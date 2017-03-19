Dubai Mulls Maritime Clusters

The Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) recently brought together the high-level representatives of key Dubai maritime associations at its headquarters to engage industry leaders in insightful discussions according to the Dubai Maritime Sector Strategy’s goal (DMSS) of catapulting the emirate into the ranks of the world’s most vibrant, highly competitive, and safest maritime capitals.

The meeting chaired by DMCA Executive Director Amer Ali formed part of the periodic gatherings organized to provide leaders, stakeholders, and maritime investors with an effective platform to look into current and emerging opportunities as well as anticipate major challenges with significant impact on the maritime community’s future and the focus on the adoption of innovative solutions to achieve sustainability and competitiveness.

Besides finding ways to widen the scope of the local maritime sector’s economic role and contributions, the periodic gatherings also offer a common support system and infrastructure acceptable to all concerned leading associations to achieve efficiency and higher performance within the local maritime cluster to make it more inclusive and competitive.