Top 10 Maritime Nations: Ranked by Value

The March 2017 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News focuses on SINGAPORE, as this maritime powerhouse struggles to maintain balance and influence through the offshore oil and gas downturn . Looking at the "Top 10 Nations" ranked by value from VesselsValue.com Singapore ranks #5 with 2,662 vessels, comprising 64.03 million GT and a $41.7 billion valuation, just behind the United States at #4 (2,399 vessels, 55.92m GT, $46.5 billion valuation).