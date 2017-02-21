Marine Link
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Top 10 Maritime Nations: Ranked by Value

February 21, 2017

(Image: VesselsValue.com)

(Image: VesselsValue.com)

The March 2017 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News focuses on SINGAPORE, as this maritime powerhouse struggles to maintain balance and influence through the offshore oil and gas downturn. Looking at the "Top 10 Nations" ranked by value from VesselsValue.com, Singapore ranks #5 with 2,662 vessels, comprising 64.03 million GT and a $41.7 billion valuation, just behind the United States at #4 (2,399 vessels, 55.92m GT, $46.5 billion valuation).
 

 

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News