Future Maritime Leaders Practice Policy Planning

Maritime law students in Malta have been introduced to key issues in maritime transport policy making in a seminar at the IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) in Malta (7-9 February).

The event focused on the National Maritime Transport Policy (NMTP) concept, which is being promoted by International Maritime Organization (IMO) as a good governance practice to guide planning, decision making and legislation in the maritime sector.

IMO recently embarked on an initiative to provide training to interested IMO Member States in the development, adoption and updating of NMTPs, which are seen as key to a coordinated and integrated approach to maritime transport.

The seminar also enhances the on-going collaboration between IMO’s two global maritime training institutions – IMLI and the World Maritime University (WMU) – with IMO’s Jonathan Pace and the WMU’s Associate Professor George Theocharidis delivering the seminar at the IMLI campus.