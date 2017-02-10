Marine Link
Saturday, February 11, 2017

Future Maritime Leaders Practice Policy Planning

February 10, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 Maritime law students in Malta have been introduced to key issues in maritime transport policy making in a seminar at the IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) in Malta (7-9 February). 

 
The event focused on the National Maritime Transport Policy (NMTP) concept, which is being promoted by International Maritime Organization (IMO) as a good governance practice to guide planning, decision making and legislation in the maritime sector.
 
IMO recently embarked on an initiative to provide training to interested IMO Member States in the development, adoption and updating of NMTPs, which are seen as key to a coordinated and integrated approach to maritime transport.
 
The seminar also enhances the on-going collaboration between IMO’s two global maritime training institutions – IMLI and the World Maritime University (WMU) – with IMO’s Jonathan Pace and the WMU’s Associate Professor George Theocharidis delivering the seminar at the IMLI campus.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2017 - The Ship Repair & Conversion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News