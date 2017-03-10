Arctic Matters

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) Polar Code took centre stage at the Arctic Council in Juneau, Alaska, United States (8-9 March) where IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim delivered a speech on the importance of the Code.

Secretary-General Lim highlighted the safety of seafarers and the environmental protection as key elements of the Code.

The meeting unveiled its 2017-2019 programme which focuses on addressing the effects of climate change and fostering sustainable development.

Other key topics such as scientific cooperation, renewable energy, protected areas, shipping, prevention of oils spills and marine biodiversity were also discussed.