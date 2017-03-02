Marine Link
Memorial Fund Set Up for Families of Lost Fishing Crew

March 2, 2017

Joining members of the maritime community to assist families of the six crew members of the FV Destination that went missing in the Bering Sea on February 11, 2017, Peoples Bank is now collecting donations for the families of the missing crew members.
 
Donations to the F/V Destination Memorial Fund can be made at all Peoples Bank locations throughout Western Washington, and Peoples Bank, a long-time banking partner for the North Pacific Fleet, will not take any fees associated with the contributions made to this fund. Fully 100 percent of all donations made at Peoples Bank branches will be donated directly to the crew members’ families.
 
The F/V Destination was registered in Sand Point, Alaska, and sailed out of Seattle. Casey McManus, captain of the F/V Cornelia Marie, one of the commercial crab fishing boats featured on the Discovery Channel series Deadliest Catch, is a Peoples Bank customer and an officer of the Memorial Fund. In a recent Seattle Times article he said of the crew, “They were all such good guys. Everyone sort of walks around in Dutch Harbor and stares at each other in disbelief that it would happen to this boat. We’re concentrating now on how to support our lost brothers, families and their kids.”
 
In addition to donations made at all Peoples Bank branches, contributions can be made by check payable to the "F/V Destination Charitable Fund" and mailed to:
 
          F/V Destination Memorial Fund
          999 3rd Ave. #2600
          Seattle, WA 98104
 
