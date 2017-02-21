Miliaras tapped for Carnival Maritime Post

Minas Miliaras has taken on the role of Vice President Fleet Cruise Execution at Carnival Maritime, the Marine Service Unit of the Costa Group (AIDA, Costa) in Hamburg.

Minas will head the fleet teams and the maintenance development team for all AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises and Costa Asia ships. He will be responsible for the fleet management of the 26 vessels according to efficiency and sustainability targets of Carnival Maritime. This includes technical management, improvement of repair efficiency, standardization and harmonizing processes as well as connecting offices and ships across the globe.

Greek-born Minas is a studied naval architect, and MBA marine engineer. Before joining Carnival Maritime, he worked for Royal Caribbean & Celebrity Cruises for sixteen years. Since 2013, he headed the fleet team of 13 Royal Caribbean vessels in the position of Associate Vice President for Marine Operations. From 2009, Minas was Director Technical Systems at Celebrity Cruises where he was responsible for technical systems and services including Electrical and Automation, Energy, Advanced Water Treatment, Piping & Engines Maintenance. Minas started his career in the cruise industry in 1999 at Lloyds Register. In 2006 he began working as Site Office Manager for Royal Caribbean & Celebrity Cruises where he supervised the construction of the 120,000 tons Celebrity Solstice Class Cruise Vessels.

Minas takes over his position from Björn Sprotte, who has led the department for the past 1 ½ years. Lars Ljoen, Managing Director of Carnival Maritime, says “I am very happy to welcome Minas to the team. He will add great competencies and longtime experiences in fleet operations to our team and is therefore a fantastic fit. I am confident that he will make a valuable contribution to the team and further advance our fleet management operations.”