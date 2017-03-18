BAE Systems to Modernize Cruiser USS Vicksburg

BAE Systems (BAESY) will perform ship alternations and miscellaneous repairs aboard the 567-foot-long USS Vicksburg (CG 69) under a $42.9 million U.S. Navy contract.

The value of the competitively awarded contract could reach $45.9 million if all options are exercised.

Under the special selected restricted availability (SSRA) contract, BAE Systems will perform ship alternations and miscellaneous repairs aboard the 567-foot-long ship, including the replacement of critical aluminum structures. The work is expected to begin in April and be completed by September at the company’s Norfolk, Virginia shipyard.

The Vicksburg is the second East Coast-based guided missile cruiser to undergo extensive repair and upgrade work as part of the Navy's long-term modernization program for cruisers. The Norfolk shipyard recently completed SSRA work aboard the USS Gettysburg (CG 64).

“The Vicksburg is our second SSRA under the long-term cruiser mod program,” said Dave Thomas, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair . “Our team recently completed similar work onboard the Gettysburg, which is now ready for the next phase of modernization next year and continued service in the fleet afterwards. This SSRA contract provides important work for our shipyard team, particularly for our skilled employees and their work with aluminum structures aboard Navy ships.”

BAE Systems is a leading provider of ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion, and overhaul services for the Navy, other government agencies, and select commercial customers.

The company operates five full-service shipyards in Alabama, California, Florida, Hawaii, and Virginia, and offers a highly skilled, experienced workforce, dry docks and marine railways, deep water access, and significant pier space and ship support services.