SENER Presents Modularization Concept at CRAFERIC

SENER, an engineering and technology group, took part in the Cruises & Ferries International Conference (CRAFERIC 2017), from February 22-24, in Madrid.



During this major international conference, that took part at the Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingenieros Navales (ETSIN) of the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, differentiating elements of the current cruise and ferry industry were presented. The originality of CRAFERIC 2017 is founded on the combination of marine engineering with other tourism-related topics, which are inseparable but have not been discussed in scientific literature until now; this conference is a starting point in terms of future high-quality research.



Rodrigo Pérez, Head of SENER’s Marine Naval business, presented a technical article entitled ‘The marine modularity concept applied to cruises and ferries’, which includes the proper application of the modularization concept to common and machinery spaces that demands a complex coordination exercise between the design of all services and disciplines present in such spaces. The analysis of the concept of modularity should strengthen the idea of the need for a modular design approach in the early stages of ship design. This is particularly important in the accommodation of cruises and ferries, where the benefit of using modular solutions is even higher than in other ships.



The aim of this paper is to develop modular concepts and design solutions for machinery space, of on-board automation, as well as for the rest of cruise ship services, using the FORAN shipbuilding system developed by SENER. It also focuses on the development and optimization of modular design, with the final objective of applying them in real cases.