Damen Secures Nigerian Patrol Vessel Order

Just over a year after it took delivery of the second of two FCS 3307 Patrol vessels, Homeland Integrated Offshore Services Limited (Homeland) of Nigeria has ordered one more of the same class with an option on a second, to be named Guardian 3 and Guardian 4. Like their two predecessors, the two vessels are being supplied as a turnkey solution. The Damen Group is taking care of delivery and crew training, as well as the design and build. Damen’s Local Service Hub in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, will ensure that maintenance, repairs and any additional support is handled by Damen engineers.
Homeland supports international oil companies working in Nigeria’s offshore oil and gas fields by providing engineering, procurement, construction, installation and security services. Like the first two vessels, the primary mission of the two new Guardians will be carrying out security patrols for the production companies, as well as occasional transfers of crew and supplies. The 33-meter vessels will be fully compliant with the technical requirements of the production companies, and even exceeding them in the case of the top speed which at 30 knots is five knots faster than the specification. 18 bunks will be fitted for crew and security personnel, who can remain on board for up to four weeks. The wheelhouse is bullet-proof and additional equipment includes 15 seats for crew transfers, thermal imaging, a diesel powered SOLAS Fast Rescue Craft and an additional fuel separator to protect the engines and generators from contaminated fuel.
An integral part of the contract is the total care solution that Damen is providing to Homeland. The Damen Service Hub in Port Harcourt has now been operating for two years and is manned by a technical manager and several specialist engineers, ready to render assistance and undertake a wide range of maintenance and repair tasks in order to minimize downtime. This level of local support is a service that very few other shipyards can offer. For maximum convenience the vessels will be delivered on their own keel by Damen crews from Singapore to Nigeria and following handover the Homeland crew will each be given a week’s training before beginning operations.
Already under construction as part of Damen’s build-for-stock policy, the Guardian 3 is almost complete except for some additional items and Guardian 4 will be ready within a few months, for delivery in the second quarter of 2017.