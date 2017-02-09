New Bill to Enrol Non-Mechanical Propelled Vessels in India

Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) being implemented with technical and financial assistance of the World Bank envisages preparation of Disaster Management Plan (DMP) and Emergency Management Plan (EMP) to take care of the activities like navigation, terminal & jetty operation, oil spill, disaster contingency etc. after the commissioning of the project and while operating cargo and passengers vessels on National Waterway-1 (NW-1).

The mechanically propelled inland vessels are governed by the Inland Vessels Act, 1917 (1 of 1917) and rules framed by State Governments have provisions for Life Saving Appliances to be kept on board.

The registration of inland mechanically propelled vessels by the State Government is also mandatory.

The new Inland Vessels Bill, 2017 also proposes for enrolment of non-mechanically propelled vessels by Local Self Administration and administering, enforcement and implementing its provisions in Part XIV by local self- governance. Prescribing basic minimum standards for construction and safety of non-mechanically propelled vessels are also envisaged in the proposed Bill.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Shipping Shri Pon. Radhakrishnan.