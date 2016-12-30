Six Rescued Northeast of Sitka, Alaska

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced one injured person, and a Coast Guard Station Juneau response boat – medium crew transported five people from a hard-aground pleasure craft near Cube Cove, approximately 65 miles northeast of Sitka, Alaska, Thursday afternoon.



The Jayhawk crew hoisted and transported the injured woman to awaiting medical personnel in Juneau. The remaining five mariners were picked up by good Samaritans, transferred to the Station Juneau RB-M and transported to Juneau.



Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a request for help over VHF channel 16 reporting the vessel was hard aground, taking on water and one passenger sustained an apparent head injury. The Jayhawk and RB-M crews were dispatched to the scene.



The vessel was later overturned and set adrift by the tide. Sector Juneau watchstanders have issued a safety broadcast regarding the overturned vessel.



“This joint effort was highly successful due to the efficiency and teamwork among all responders,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Blake Fleming, a Sector Juneau watchstander. “The flight crew provided dewatering equipment, and several good Samaritans responded quickly to the scene. Mariners are reminded to be prepared with emergency equipment at all times while enjoying Alaska’s outdoors.”



Weather on scene was reported at overcast, calm seas and 10-mph wind.

