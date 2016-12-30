Marine Link
Friday, December 30, 2016

Six Rescued Northeast of Sitka, Alaska

December 30, 2016

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced one injured person, and a Coast Guard Station Juneau response boat – medium crew transported five people from a hard-aground pleasure craft near Cube Cove, approximately 65 miles northeast of Sitka, Alaska, Thursday afternoon.

The Jayhawk crew hoisted and transported the injured woman to awaiting medical personnel in Juneau. The remaining five mariners were picked up by good Samaritans, transferred to the Station Juneau RB-M and transported to Juneau.

Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received a request for help over VHF channel 16 reporting the vessel was hard aground, taking on water and one passenger sustained an apparent head injury. The Jayhawk and RB-M crews were dispatched to the scene.

The vessel was later overturned and set adrift by the tide. Sector Juneau watchstanders have issued a safety broadcast regarding the overturned vessel.

“This joint effort was highly successful due to the efficiency and teamwork among all responders,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Blake Fleming, a Sector Juneau watchstander. “The flight crew provided dewatering equipment, and several good Samaritans responded quickly to the scene. Mariners are reminded to be prepared with emergency equipment at all times while enjoying Alaska’s outdoors.”

Weather on scene was reported at overcast, calm seas and 10-mph wind.
 

Email


Related News

Arpoador Shipyard and Pre-salt FSVs

(Photo: Arpoador Shipyard)

Logistics hubs and Fast Supply Vessels will be key assets in the complex offshore transport solution Petrobras has devised…

Levenson Appointed Director, Great Lakes

The Board of Directors of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation the largest provider of dredging services in the United States and a major provider of environmental and remediation services…

Swire Seabed Buys Fourth Subsea Vessel

Seabed Worker ROV Photo Swire Seabed

Subsea operations specialist, Swire Seabed AS has taken delivery of its fourth subsea vessel, Seabed Constructor. Swire Seabed…

DMCA, DNV Join forces to promote Maritime Innovation

Workshop in Progress Photo Dubai Maritime City Authority'

In cooperation with Det Norske Veritas, one of the world's largest classification society of vessels, Dubai Maritime City…

Arctic Warms Up

A stone inukshuk on the hillside above Qaanaaq is still in the shade as the first light of dawn catches the icebergs in the frozen fjord. Image courtesy Andy Mahoney. Photo: National Snow and Ice Data Center

Temperatures at the North Pole could be up to 20 degrees higher than average this Christmas Eve, in what scientists say is a record-breaking heatwave.

The Top 10 Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (www.marinelink.com), published since 1939, annually publishes details on the world’s…

Popular News

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

A report from the Washington Post described how high Arctic temperatures had risen by about 36 degrees Fahrenheit last month

Van Oord to Reinforce Houtrib Dike

Van Oord to Reinforce Houtrib Dike

Van Oord announces that the Dutch Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) intends to award the contract for the

Great Ships of 2016: NYK Blue Jay

Great Ships of 2016: NYK Blue Jay

Since it started publishing in 1939, Maritime Reporter & Engineering News has recognized excellence in ship construction.

Jobs

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News