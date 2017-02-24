Marine Link
Friday, February 24, 2017

Meyer Werft Plans Norwegian Joy Float-out

February 24, 2017

Norwegian Joy (Photo: MEYER WERFT)

Norwegian Joy (Photo: MEYER WERFT)

The 168,800 gt cruise ship Norwegian Joy currently being built by MEYER WERFT is scheduled to float out of the builder’s covered building dock II on March 4, 2017, pending weather conditions.

 
With the 324-meter-long, 41.4-meter-long-wide ship being berthed at the yard's pier, the remaining work and tests and trials will be carried out in the next few days.
 
Norwegian Joy will travel down the river Ems toward the North Sea, where she will undergo sea trials in the end of March 2017.

 

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News