ABS Takes Offshore Safety to New Depths

ABS, the leading provider of classification and technical services to the offshore industry, has expanded its subsea services team to deliver specialized validation and verification services for subsea systems, including subsea hardware, flowlines, umbilicals, and risers.

These services include design review, inspection of physical components and regulatory services using performance data to support continuous service of new and existing assets.

“Offering best-in-class verification and validation services contributes to the safe and reliable operation of subsea systems,” says ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki. “Our mission demands that we place safety at the core of everything we do, and as technology advances and more subsea systems are installed, industry is looking to us to help improve safety through independent third-party validation and verification."

ABS currently delivers its offering to major operators in the US Gulf of Mexico and is expanding services for key clients globally.

ABS has added industry-recognized technical and project execution leaders to work alongside operators, subsea equipment manufacturers and other industry stakeholders to verify compliance with safety standards from initial design through construction, delivery and operations.

Through a unique offering that combines survey and predictive data management experience, the team provides unparalleled services to help industry improve the safety and reliability of subsea systems through improved decision-making processes while helping operators contain their costs.

“Production from the subsea sector is expected to more than double by 2030,” says ABS Subsea Director John Upchurch. “This expansion brings a demand for the reliable services the industry has come to expect from the offshore classification leader. By expanding our Subsea team, ABS provides operators with best-in-class services to ensure their projects meet the appropriate design, fabrication and installation requirements."