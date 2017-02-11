OSA opens Operational Office in Singapore

On Site Alignment (OSA) has formally opened its 3rd international operational office in Singapore at the turn of 2017.



The office is in the Tuas area of Singapore, which is perfectly placed to access the extensive shipyards and road networks servicing the surrounding area. The new facilities provide access to new offices and workshops. As part of the expansion, OSA has entered a strategic partnership with Metal Machines Engineering Services Ltd to further increase workshop and manpower resources.



The new offices will support the huge demand of the local customer base in one of the most important shipping hubs in the world. In addition, OSA are now able to support existing clients from other international locations who regularly use the Port of Singapore for their regular operational activities. This increases efficiency for clients and reduces potential costs



Work is already underway at the new facilities to complete an alignment project for an existing Dutch client whose ships are regular visitors to the Port of Singapore.



Joost van Doodewaard - Managing Director OSA added, “The new offices and expansion of our operational capabilities is testament to our 30-years of experience within the alignment sector of this industry. The services we deliver to our growing client base, continue to expand and we always deliver to the highest possible standards. We believe our unique offering combines not just measuring, but also detection and most importantly problem solving. Bringing this combined expertise to our new location in Singapore allows us efficiently support our existing clients and offer a truly integrated service to the wider client base.”

