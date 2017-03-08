Navy Female Participation Rate Continues to Climb

Each year on 8 March, Australian Navy joins with institutions and organisations around the world to celebrate International Women’s Day, recognising the achievements and vital role women deliver in the workforce.

In 1911, when International Women’s Day began, the only ladies in the fleet were ships. Now, over a century later, women a part of the fabric of Navy, represented across all ranks and in every employment category.

The Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Tim Barrett, said the day was a chance to build awareness of the obstacles women face.

“Navy is proud of the contribution made by women and is committed to fostering an environment that enables the continued achievements of women,” Vice Admiral Barrett said.

“Empowering women translates into stronger nations, better economies and safer communities and I have committed to increasing the number of women in Navy to 25 per cent by 2023.”

Navy’s female participation rate has been steadily climbing on the last few years, now sitting at 19.7 per cent.

“While navy has made significant achievements over the last 30 years, there is still much to be done to achieve gender equality in our Navy,” Vice Admiral Barrett said.

“In employment categories where women are under-represented, we are increasing the number to greater than 15 per cent,” Vice Admiral Barrett said.

“If we are to sustain and grow our workforce in an increasingly competitive labour market, we must tap into the entire talent pool of the Australian population.

“Navy is determined to create an inclusive culture where all members, both men and women, can reach their full potential.

“This will require innovative work practices that enable our people to balance their seagoing obligations and career responsibilities.

“By challenging the status quo and looking for ways we can support and engage our people, Navy will truly reflect the community it serves.

“We are a Navy that recognises the equally important roles women play in decision-making and in leading the Navy of the future.”

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.