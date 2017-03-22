Marine Link
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Cruise Ship Passenger Missing off Cuba

March 22, 2017

U.S. and Cuban emergency responders are searching for an overboard passenger who reportedly fell from the eighth deck of a cruise ship roughly 30 miles off the coast of Cuba.
 
Missing is 23-year-old Florida resident Brandon Paul, who is said to have went overboard from the Carnival Victory cruise ship Wednesday at approximately 3 a.m.
 
The cruise ship launched a search boat and continues to search on scene some 33 miles northwest of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba.
 
The U.S. Coast Guard has sent an airplane crew and the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton to assist in the search, while Cuban search and rescue authorities have also launched assets to assist in the search efforts.
