Cruise Ship Passenger Missing off Cuba

U.S. and Cuban emergency responders are searching for an overboard passenger who reportedly fell from the eighth deck of a cruise ship roughly 30 miles off the coast of Cuba.

Missing is 23-year-old Florida resident Brandon Paul, who is said to have went overboard from the Carnival Victory cruise ship Wednesday at approximately 3 a.m.

The cruise ship launched a search boat and continues to search on scene some 33 miles northwest of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba.