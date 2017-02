Evac Group has appointed Claes Rudling as global Business Area President, Offshore and Merchant, effective January 23, 2017. Rudling will continue as CEO of Uson Marine, which was acquired by Evac Group in December 2016.

Rudling is a member of the Evac Group Management Team. He is based in Stockholm and reports to Tomi Gardemeister, President and CEO of Evac Group.

Evac Group is aprovider of integrated waste, wastewater, and water management systems for the marine, offshore and building industries.