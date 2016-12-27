Marine Link
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Delta ‘T’ Systems Expands Production

December 27, 2016

Photo: Delta “T” Systems

Photo: Delta “T” Systems

Marine ventilation systems company Delta “T” Systems said it has reconfigured its two 15,000 sq. ft. manufacturing spaces and added tooling and related equipment. The change accommodates the timely construction of the company's new USCG approved A60 Slimline Fire Damper and streamlines the production of the rest of its product lines.

 
According to Delta “T” Systems, the new manufacturing equipment, plus other upgrades throughout the buildings, enhance its efficiency within all of its departments. In addition, the company is actively hiring new shop workers and administrative personnel to handle the expansion.
 
Production manager Tony Matherly was recently brought on board to lead the reconfiguration and head-up A60 Slimline Fire Damper manufacturing. “There's a lot of industry demand for our new A60 damper,” he said. “Because the Slimline Fire Dampers are constructed in a modular fashion, it gives boatbuilders the ability to purchase top-quality A60 dampers and have them in weeks, instead of months.”
