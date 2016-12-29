Marine Link
Thursday, December 29, 2016

Nord Stream 2 Makes Good Progress

December 29, 2016

The Gazprom Management Committee took note of the information on the progress of the Nord Stream 2 project.

The meeting commended the progress made on Nord Stream 2, stressing that the project was going according to the approved schedule. In early September, the project operator Nord Stream 2 AG signed a contract with a subsidiary of Wasco Group for concrete weight coating, logistics, and pipe storage. At the end of that month, first pipes manufactured by United Metallurgical Company and Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant were delivered to the coating plant in Finland. In late October, first pipes produced by Germany’s Europipe GmbH arrived at the coating facility in Germany.

Basic engineering is currently underway for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline’s offshore section and the landfalls in Russia and Germany. Additional geotechnical surveys are carried out in the Bay of Greifswald’s offshore and onshore areas traversed by the pipeline. National Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports are also under development, along with the consolidated EIA report.

As a result of an international tender process, Allseas was chosen to lay the first string of the gas pipeline. In early December, Nord Stream 2 AG and Allseas inked the Letter of Intent for laying the first string’s offshore section, with the option to collaborate on the second string.

The Gazprom Management Committee instructed the relevant structural units to continue their efforts in compliance with the approved schedule and expressed confidence that the new gas pipeline would come onstream before the end of 2019.

Email


Related News

Obama's Arctic Ban and Afternath

Photo courtesy: BP p.l.c.

US President Barack Obama has permanently banned offshore oil and gas drilling in the "vast majority" of US-owned northern waters.

IHI Delivers Drillship Hull to Singapore

Courtesy IHI

IHI Corporation (IHI) announced today that Drillship Hull for Singapore was delivered on December 17, which was constructed at IHI Aichi Works.

Megaware KeelGuard Debuts PontoonGuard

PontoonGuard is the newest boat protection product Photo Megaware KeelGuard

Megaware KeelGuard, Inc., a worldwide supplier of products designed to protect the smallest fishing boats to the largest…

Arctic Warms Up

A stone inukshuk on the hillside above Qaanaaq is still in the shade as the first light of dawn catches the icebergs in the frozen fjord. Image courtesy Andy Mahoney. Photo: National Snow and Ice Data Center

Temperatures at the North Pole could be up to 20 degrees higher than average this Christmas Eve, in what scientists say is a record-breaking heatwave.

UKHO Brings ECDIS Seminars to North America

Image: UKHO

The United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO) will offer its free ‘Living with ECDIS’ seminars in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday…

Vessel Automation: Command & Control

The marine industry is becoming increasingly competitive, with many looking to lower transportation costs while demanding…

Popular News

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Schlumberger, Transocean Ink Service Agreements

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, today announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

Arctic Discovery Shocks Scientists

A report from the Washington Post described how high Arctic temperatures had risen by about 36 degrees Fahrenheit last month

Delivery of Seventh Drilling Unit to NDC

Delivery of Seventh Drilling Unit to NDC

Lamprell (ticker: LAM), a provider of diversified engineering and contracting services to the energy industry

Jobs

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News