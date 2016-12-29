Nord Stream 2 Makes Good Progress

The Gazprom Management Committee took note of the information on the progress of the Nord Stream 2 project.



The meeting commended the progress made on Nord Stream 2, stressing that the project was going according to the approved schedule. In early September, the project operator Nord Stream 2 AG signed a contract with a subsidiary of Wasco Group for concrete weight coating, logistics, and pipe storage. At the end of that month, first pipes manufactured by United Metallurgical Company and Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant were delivered to the coating plant in Finland. In late October, first pipes produced by Germany’s Europipe GmbH arrived at the coating facility in Germany.



Basic engineering is currently underway for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline’s offshore section and the landfalls in Russia and Germany. Additional geotechnical surveys are carried out in the Bay of Greifswald’s offshore and onshore areas traversed by the pipeline. National Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports are also under development, along with the consolidated EIA report.



As a result of an international tender process, Allseas was chosen to lay the first string of the gas pipeline. In early December, Nord Stream 2 AG and Allseas inked the Letter of Intent for laying the first string’s offshore section, with the option to collaborate on the second string.



The Gazprom Management Committee instructed the relevant structural units to continue their efforts in compliance with the approved schedule and expressed confidence that the new gas pipeline would come onstream before the end of 2019.