Pronomar Delivers for Bernard Schulte’s New SOVs

Pronomar said it has provided drying systems to Bernard Schulte Ship Management, for the company’s two new service operations vessels (SOVs), Windea La Cour and another to-be-named, working under contract for SIEMENS (SIEMENS.NS) in the 600 megawatt Gemini wind farm in the Dutch part of the North Sea.



Bernhard Schulte Ship Management GmbH & Co, based in Hamburg, said the vessels will function as “a reliable and environmentally sound platform for wind farm operations and maintenance support, technician accommodation and transport, and the provision of exceptional levels of safe and reliable access to installations offshore.”



The vessels, constructed at the Ulstein Verft shipyard in Norway, have accommodation for 60 persons in single cabins, of which 40 cabins are dedicated to technicians.



The drying systems provide fast and gentle drying of clothing and boots and help create a better, healthier and more comfortable work environment for the technicians on-board, making them indispensable for this project, according to Pronomar.