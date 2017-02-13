Marine Propulsion Market Poised for Growth -Report

The marine propulsion engine market was valued at $9 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $12 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.1 percent from 2016 to 2022, according to a new report published by Allied Market Research. Diesel propulsion system segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of 51 percent in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain this trend.

Increase in production and sales of ships globally and rise in international seaborne trade drives the market growth. In addition, increase in demand for resources such as crude oil, coal, steel, and iron from developing countries is another driver for the growth of the market. However, stringent environmental rules and regulations and large capital investment required to set up new manufacturing facilities hamper the market growth. Moreover, rise in usage of inland waterways and advancement in technology, such as new alternative fuel propulsion engine, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for new products and boost the market growth.

Power source segment is divided into diesel, gas turbine, natural gas, and others (steam turbine, renewable energy, hybrid, and fuel cell). In 2015, diesel propulsion engine accounted for the largest revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high efficiency and low cost of engine as compared to others. However, natural gas-powered engine segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 7.1 percent, owing to stringent emission rules and regulations.

By ship type, the report categorizes markets into cargo or containership, tanker, bulk carrier, offshore vessel, passenger ship, and others, including tugs and service ships. In 2015, cargo or container ship accounted for the largest market share due to rise in international seaborne trade of non-bulk cargo such as vehicles, food products, and electronics items. Bulk carrier segment is anticipated to show highest growth rate among ships type, owing to rise in demand of resources such as ore, coal, grains and other similar products in loose form.

Asia-Pacific accounted for majority of revenue in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance, followed by Europe and North America. This is attributed to the rise in shipbuilding industry of South Korea and China.

Key Findings:

In 2015, diesel propulsion engine led the overall marine propulsion engine market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8 percent during the forecast period.

Natural gas propulsion engine segment is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 7.1 percent.

Cargo or containership segment led the overall market in 2015, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8 percent.

Bulk carrier segment is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 5.4 percent.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent.

China and South Korea are the major shareholders, accounting for about half share of the Asia-Pacific marine propulsion engine market.

Key players in the marine propulsion engine market are focused to expand their business operations in the emerging countries with new product launches as a preferred strategy. The major players profiled in this report include Caterpillar, Cummins Inc., Rolls-Royce Plc, Wrtsil, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Scania, YANMAR CO., LTD., DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG.CO., LTD., Nigata Power Systems Co., Ltd., Fairbanks Morse Engine, Masson-Marine, and General Electric Company.