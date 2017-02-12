Marine Link
Sunday, February 12, 2017

DP World not concerned about Trump protectionist policies

February 12, 2017

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem Group Chairman and CEO Photo DP World

Dubai ports operator DP World is not concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies, DP World's chairman Sultan bin Sulayem told reporters on Sunday.

"Not at all. I think this is a phase. I think the sentiment that you see in America is ... in many parts of the world but this is something is going to pass," bin Sulayem said on the sidelines at a conference in Dubai.

