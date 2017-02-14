K Line’s CO2 Reduction Targets on Track

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K Line) has announced that its CO2 reduction targets have been approved as "scientifically consistent" with the 2 degree centigrade temperature goal set by the COP 21 Paris Agreement.

As a result, K Line says it has obtained certification from Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), and has set its interim target to reduce CO2 emissions by 10 percent for 2019.

In March 2015, we introduced our long-term environmental vision,"K" Line Environmental Vision 2050 "Securing Blue Seas for Tomorrow" and set an environmental target to reduce CO2 emissions from our operating ships by half before 2050 as one of our counter-measures against global warming.

At this juncture, we set the interim target to reduce CO2 emissions by 10% for 2019 and successfully accomplished ahead of schedule the target in 2015 and set a new interim target to reduce CO2 emissions by 25% for 2030. At this time, this milestone has been certified with SBTi.

SBTi is a joint initiative established by CDP and other organizations in order to promote the achievement of science-based emission-reduction targets for greenhouse gases, and the existence of SBT is adopted as a part of evaluation item in CDP.

As of 13 Feb, 2017, 211 of the majour companies around the world have declared to set SBT, in their companies, including "K" Line, of which 35 companies' targets have already been certified by SBTi.