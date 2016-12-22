Marine Link
Thursday, December 22, 2016

U.S. Refiners Cash in on Mexico's Record Imports

December 22, 2016

File image: a laden oil tanker underway (Crdit Adobestock 12895221

File image: a laden oil tanker underway (Crdit Adobestock 12895221

U.S. Gulf Coast refiners are cashing in on rising fuel demand from Mexico, shipping record volumes to a southern neighbor that has failed to expand its refining network to supply a fast-growing economy.
 
The fuel trade could top a million barrels per day (bpd) at times in 2017 as Mexico becomes increasingly dependent on the United States for strategic energy supplies and providing business worth more than $15 billion a year to refiners such as Valero, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Citgo Petroleum.
 
The rise in Mexico's fuel imports reflects an economy that, after expanding for 27 quarters in a row even amid a public austerity plan, has been unable to increase its refining output to satisfy the consistent growth of its energy demand.
 
It has led to rapid reversal in energy trade between the two countries. In 2016, crude exporter Mexico will be a net oil importer from the United States for the first time as shipments of refined fuel heading south outnumber shipments of crude to the north, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
 
Just ten years ago, the United States' net oil imports from Mexico stood at 1.45 million bpd.
 
Profit margins for the exports are strong for U.S. Gulf Coast refiners, said a source at a refiner involved in the trade.
 
"You're getting very good values if you're a Gulf coast supplier," he said. "Freight has been dirt cheap too - so it doesn't cost that much to move the barrels either."
 
Mexico constitutes a bright spot in what has otherwise been a dark year the U.S. refining industry with profits at a five-year low in 2016.
 
"Mexico's appetite for U.S. gasoline and distillates has played a significant part in sustaining Gulf Coast refining margins," said Sandy Fielden, director of oil and products research at Morningstar (MORN).
 
The exports also help to ease a supply glut in the U.S. market, said Barclays (BCS) equity analyst Paul Cheng. That boosts profit margins industry-wide, even for refiners that are not directly involved in the trade, he added.
 
Other than state-run Pemex, among the top exporters of U.S. gasoline and distillates to Mexico to date in 2016 are Citgo Petroleum, Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Marathon, according to partial data based on shipping data from Thomson Reuters. A full breakdown combining marine, road, rail and pipeline exports by company is not publicly available.
 
That data shows Citgo, owned by Venezuela's state oil firm PDVSA, has exported nearly 57,000 bpd of fuels to Mexico, while Marathon has shipped about 43,000 bpd. Last year, Valero Energy (VLO) was the top exporter with nearly 62,000 bpd.
 
Based on the price for benchmark U.S. gasoline trading at over $65 a barrel, that volume of Citgo's exports are worth around $1.4 billion and Marathon's around $1 billion.
 
Despite the rising volume of exports to Mexico, publicly traded U.S. Gulf refiners are valued below their peers. Marathon is trading at 14.67 times its expected earnings, while Valero is at 12.51. That compared to an industry median of 16.10 in oil and gas refining.
 
Valero did not respond to requests for comment on this story. Marathon said they would not go into detail about its exports, and Exxon Mobil also declined to comment.
 
RISING CONSUMPTION
 
The shortfall between demand and supply in Mexico has been exacerbated by the government slashing the budget for oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).
 
Pemex faces a further cut of around $5.36 billion in 2017, which hurts its ability to improve refinery output. Refineries in Mexico are running at about 60 percent of their 1.576 million bpd of capacity, according to the company's data. That leaves the onus on Pemex to import more to cover demand.
 
For decades, imports were a burden on state coffers, as Mexico made a loss on fuel sales at the pump while they were heavily subsidized rate.
 
Mexico's fuel demand is around 2.04 million bpd and the government expects growth of 2-3 percent per year in coming years.
 
The country is the world's fourth-largest consumer of gasoline. Car sales through September increased 18 percent on the year, to a record of 1.12 million units, pointing to continued strong demand growth.
 
"We continue to see very good demand for gasoline into Mexico and South America... we see good growth in that region," Gary Simmons, a senior executive at Valero, said on a conference call.
 
In September, Mexico's imports of U.S. fuel surged to a monthly record of about 960,000 bpd, according to the EIA. The average for the year-to-date is around 820,000 bpd.
 
Most of the exports are seaborne, but rail firms have also benefited with a sharp rise in volumes shipped over the border on trains, according to the Association of American Railroads.
 
Mexico's government opened the industry to private capital in 2013 to reverse a protracted slide in oil output, refining and reserves. Pemex still buys most of the imports from the U.S. Gulf refiners, but private imports are expected to grow in 2017 with further liberalization and improved cross-border infrastructure.
 
"We are expecting Mexico's imports from the U.S. to increase to an average of 900,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2017... imports would surpass 1 million bpd at times in 2017 if private imports become significant after price liberalization," said Robert Campbell, head of oil products research at Energy Aspects.

TRADE CONCERN
President-elect Donald Trump's plans to rewrite the terms of trade between the two countries have made importers and exporters nervous that a deterioration in bilateral relations or changes in taxes and tariffs could disrupt the flow.
 
"Even a minimum change in taxes could mess up gasoline exports to Mexico," a source working at a terminal and pipeline operator doing business with Pemex said. "Everybody is worried, but nobody says it."
 
More difficult trade could force Mexico to look for other supply sources such as Europe, but it is difficult for European refiners to export fuel at a price competitive with their rivals in the United States due to shipping costs.
 
Some of the top-ranking members of Trump's cabinet are from the energy industry, adding even more clout to one of the most powerful lobbies in Washington which will push hard to prevent Trump doing anything that would hurt the trade.
 
"Whatever restrictions might be placed on trade and immigrant flows between Mexico and the U.S. during the Trump Administration, U.S. energy producers will be anxious to protect growing hydrocarbon exports to our southern neighbor," said Fielden.
 
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Marianna Parraga
Email


Related News

Asia Dry Bulk-Capesize Rates to Firm on Tight Tonnage, Ample Cargo

File Image: a large bulk carrier underway (CREDIT: BSM)

Just handful of ships for Brazil loading in early January; coal, South African iron ore cargoes support rates. Freight rates…

Task Group Sails to Bass Strait

HMA Ships Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle, Parramatta, Gascoyne and Huon leave Sydney Harbour to take part in Exercise OCEAN RAIDER, one of the Royal Australian Navy's largest maritime warfare activities. Photo: Royal Australian Navy.

Warships, submarines and aircraft from all over the country are converging on Bass Strait for the final week of Exercise OCEAN RAIDER…

Euroseas Acquires Ultramax Newbuilding

Photo: Euroseas Ltd

Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of drybulk and container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for…

DMCA, DNV Join forces to promote Maritime Innovation

Workshop in Progress Photo Dubai Maritime City Authority'

In cooperation with Det Norske Veritas, one of the world's largest classification society of vessels, Dubai Maritime City…

Great Ships of 2016: M/V Auto Eco

(Photo: UECC)

Since it started publishing in 1939, Maritime Reporter & Engineering News has recognized excellence in ship construction.

Swire Seabed Buys Fourth Subsea Vessel

Seabed Worker ROV Photo Swire Seabed

Subsea operations specialist, Swire Seabed AS has taken delivery of its fourth subsea vessel, Seabed Constructor. Swire Seabed…

Popular News

Austal Wins FRS Ferry Contract

Austal Wins FRS Ferry Contract

Austal Limited has secured the company’s sixth new commercial vessel order for 2016, with the award of a €15.

Maersk Launches App for Cargo Tracking

Maersk Launches App for Cargo Tracking

Maersk Line today launched a mobile app to manage and track cargo on the move. This app will allow users access to comprehensive information on

Ten Appointments to Australian Naval Shipbuilding Advisory Board

Ten Appointments to Australian Naval Shipbuilding Advisory Board

The Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today announced the appointment of 10 Board Members to the Naval Shipbuilding

Could Offshore Crewing Requirements Make Things Worse?

Could Offshore Crewing Requirements Make Things Worse?

It has been years (2009) since I last wrote an article discussing the availability of U.S. citizens to work offshore in support of oil and gas

Jobs

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News