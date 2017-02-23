Marine Link
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Egypt Rejects Russian Wheat Cargo

February 23, 2017

Egypt has finalised its rejection of 18,000 metric tons of Russian wheat that prosecutors seized at an Alexandria port in November, traders with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.


Egyptian prosecutors had seized the wheat from a storage site belonging to a private company in Dekheila port after finding it unsuitable for human consumption.


Cairo-based traders told Reuters in November the shipment was seized after large numbers of insects were found in the storage site.


The shipment will now be re-exported, the traders said on Thursday.


Russia's agriculture safety watchdog had said in January the shipment could be released after fumigation to get rid of pests.


(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Eric Knecht)

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News