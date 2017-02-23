Egypt Rejects Russian Wheat Cargo

Egypt has finalised its rejection of 18,000 metric tons of Russian wheat that prosecutors seized at an Alexandria port in November, traders with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.



Egyptian prosecutors had seized the wheat from a storage site belonging to a private company in Dekheila port after finding it unsuitable for human consumption.



Cairo-based traders told Reuters in November the shipment was seized after large numbers of insects were found in the storage site.



The shipment will now be re-exported, the traders said on Thursday.



Russia's agriculture safety watchdog had said in January the shipment could be released after fumigation to get rid of pests.



