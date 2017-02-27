Marine Link
Monday, February 27, 2017

Renovation Begins On USCG Cutter Kukui

February 27, 2017

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Dottie Mitchell

 U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kukui arrived at the Coast Guard Yard in Curtis Bay, Maryland, Feb. 21, 2017, to begin its midlife maintenance availability (MMA) as part of the In-Service Vessel Sustainment (ISVS) Program.

 
The MMA work on the buoy tenders includes an overhaul of the deck equipment and weight handling gear, updates to the machinery control system and HVAC systems, topside preservation and a stability assessment.
 
Kukui is the third of 16 225-foot seagoing buoy tenders to undergo MMA work through ISVS. Work on the first tender, Coast Guard Cutter Oak, was completed October 26, 2016.
 
The 225-foot Juniper-class seagoing buoy tenders were commissioned between 1996 and 2004.
