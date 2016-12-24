Marine Link
Sunday, December 25, 2016

IRISL, NITC Pact for Ship Repair JV

December 24, 2016

Photo: IRISL GROUP

Photo: IRISL GROUP

 The initial agreement for establishing a Joint Venture Company in ship repair sector, was signed between Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line(IRISL) and ‎ National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC).

 
According to MANA correspondent, the initial agreement for establishing a Joint Venture Company in ship repair sector, was signed by Dr. Mansour Moazami, Iran's deputy minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and head of the board at IDRO, Dr. Mohammad Saeedi , director and head of the board at IRISL and Sirous Kianersi, NITC director.
 
Based on this agreement, a Joint Venture Company with the presence of IDRO, IRISL , NITC and a renowned international company will be established in the ship repair as well as building vessels sector.
 
